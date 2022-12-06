Skip to main content

2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

After an 8-4 record with plenty of ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns regular season is now over. 

As such, it was inevitable that plenty of players were going to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

And starting on Monday, that turnover has begun, with multiple Longhorns entering their names into the portal. 

You can view the full list of players leaving the program below: 

OL Logan Parr

LB Devin Richardson 

QB Hudson Card

A native of Austin, Hudson Card served the Longhorns' primary backup quarterback over the past two seasons. Named the initial starter in 2021, Card was benched in the second half of Week 2's loss to Arkansas in favor of Casey Thompson. Thompson would start the remainder of the season, though Card did play in five more games following the benching.

Incumbent redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers won the title of QB1 during fall camp but suffered an AC joint injury during Week 2's loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. Card started the next three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception.

WR Troy Omeire

Texas Longhorns receiver Troy Omeire confirmed on social media that he would be "looking for a new school" by entering the transfer portal. Omeire spent three seasons with the program and will have

A top-tier prospect coming out of Sugar Land, Texas, Omeire was heralded for his speed and tracking skills during his time at Fort Bend (Austin). Expected to be Texas' future vertical receiver, the 6-3, 230-pound target arrived on campus in 2020, among several other top recruits.

Injuries hampered Omeire's production during his three seasons on campus. As a freshman, he suffered a torn ACL during fall camp and was redshirted for the remainder of the 2020 season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bijan robinson 2111
Play
News

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Snubbed Heisman Trophy Invite

Bijan Robinson will not be headed to the Big Apple this weekend.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_10488250
Play
Football

Former Longhorns K Phil Dawson Set to Receive 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

The legendary Longhorn kicker is receiving another award for his prestigious collegiate career.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jonathon Brooks
Play
Football

LOOK: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Delivers Hilarious Transfer Portal Prank

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks had a prank for fans on social media amid all the transfer portal news.

By Zach Dimmitt

LB Prince Dorbah

Third-year linebacker Prince Dorbah will enter the transfer portal, per reports Tuesday from OrangeBloods.com. Dorbah appeared in five career games over three seasons, including three in 2022.

In three seasons at Texas, he recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), with his most significant came in the 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8. He registered one tackle in that game.

Dorbah committed to Texas in July 2019 after receiving offers from programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, LSU and Florida. after winning two state titles with Highland Park (Dallas).

OT Andrej Karic

DB Jamier Johnson 

LB D.J. Harris

DB J.D. Coffey 

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com for the latest in breaking Texas transfer portal news.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

bijan robinson 2111
News

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Snubbed Heisman Trophy Invite

Bijan Robinson will not be headed to the Big Apple this weekend.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_10488250
Football

Former Longhorns K Phil Dawson Set to Receive 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

The legendary Longhorn kicker is receiving another award for his prestigious collegiate career.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jonathon Brooks
Football

LOOK: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Delivers Hilarious Transfer Portal Prank

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks had a prank for fans on social media amid all the transfer portal news.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) greets fans while walking onto the field before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card Officially Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons

Hudson Card has officially left the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19540673
Football

Familiar Foe: Longhorns Bowl Destination vs. Pac 12 Power Announced

Texas will face off against Washington for the fifth time since 1971.

By Cole Thompson
DCSD
Football

Former Texas Offensive Coordinator Named Head Coach At Coastal Carolina

Tim Beck is headed to the Sun Belt with the Chanticleers.

By Cole Thompson
toviano
Recruiting

Top DB Target Toviano Has Finalists, Commitment Date Set

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
steve sarkisian 4332
Football

Longhorns Going 'Back to Basics' Ahead of Bowl Game, Says Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian isn't complicating things for his team as they get set to find out where they'll be going bowling.

By Zach Dimmitt