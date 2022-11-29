2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?

After an 8-4 record with plenty of ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns regular season is now over.

As such, it was inevitable that plenty of players were going to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And starting on Monday, that turnover has begun, with multiple Longhorns entering their names into the portal.

You can view the full list of players leaving the program below:

QB Hudson Card

A native of Austin, Hudson Card served the Longhorns' primary backup quarterback over the past two seasons. Named the initial starter in 2021, Card was benched in the second half of Week 2's loss to Arkansas in favor of Casey Thompson. Thompson would start the remainder of the season, though Card did play in five more games following the benching.

Incumbent redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers won the title of QB1 during fall camp but suffered an AC joint injury during Week 2's loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. Card started the next three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception.

WR Troy Omeire

Texas Longhorns receiver Troy Omeire confirmed on social media that he would be "looking for a new school" by entering the transfer portal. Omeire spent three seasons with the program and will have

A top-tier prospect coming out of Sugar Land, Texas, Omeire was heralded for his speed and tracking skills during his time at Fort Bend (Austin). Expected to be Texas' future vertical receiver, the 6-3, 230-pound target arrived on campus in 2020, among several other top recruits.

Injuries hampered Omeire's production during his three seasons on campus. As a freshman, he suffered a torn ACL during fall camp and was redshirted for the remainder of the 2020 season.

LB Prince Dorbah

Third-year linebacker Prince Dorbah will enter the transfer portal, per reports Tuesday from OrangeBloods.com. Dorbah appeared in five career games over three seasons, including three in 2022.

In three seasons at Texas, he recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), with his most significant came in the 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8. He registered one tackle in that game.

Dorbah committed to Texas in July 2019 after receiving offers from programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, LSU and Florida. after winning two state titles with Highland Park (Dallas).

OT Andrej Karic

DB Jamier Johnson

LB D.J. Harris

DB J.D. Coffey

