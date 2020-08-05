LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Trending for Florida Offensive Lineman?

Tomer Barazani

Bishop Kenny HS (Jacksonville, Fla.) offensive lineman Michael Myslinski is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks and he may be trending towards the Forty Acres.

Following the commitment of offensive lineman James Brockermeyer to Alabama, Texas has heavily pushed the recruitment of the six-foot-two, 285 pound Myslinski. The Jacksonville, Florida product is currently ranked as the No. 12 center in the nation and No. 988 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Myslinski has developed a good relationship with Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand, who has been a catalyst in the recruitment process. The Longhorns appear to be competing with Michigan State and Iowa for the services of the offensive guard.

Michael’s father, Tom Myslinski, was a former NFL offensive lineman and the current Jacksonville Jaguars strength and conditioning coordinator.

Texas, currently holding the No.1 recruiting class in the Big 12 for the 2021 class (No. 12 nationally), would benefit greatly from the commitment of the second offensive lineman in the class along with Hayden Conner.

Watching his film: Hard-nosed blocker who takes pride in finishing every play he's involved in. He has the agility and quickness to transition to a guard position, but the intellengence and leadership needed to be a center and make all the calls for the line at the next level. 

