How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns return home to continue Big 12 action when they host Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) are coming off an incredible 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual rivalry game in Dallas. It was one of the most lopsided games in the rivalry’s history. The Longhorns also ended OU's 167-game streak of scoring a touchdown, which was the longest active streak in the FBS.

The win also ended the Sooners' streak of 311 games without being shutout and was the first time Texas held OU to zero on the scoreboard since 1965.

Doing that against your arch-rival is something else. Plus, Texas got its starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, back on the field. He was near perfect in his first start in the annual showdown.

Texas also gets a glimpse of its future at the position, as Arch Manning, who committed to Texas this summer, will be in attendance.

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) is reeling at the moment, though it nearly upset Kansas State, falling 10-9 at home in the annual Farmageddon showdown. The Cyclones are desperate to get a win.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Cyclones on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

jatavion sanders
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals Longhorns TE Plan for Ja'Tavion Sanders & Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of coach Steve Sarkisian's best offensive weapons, but the return from suspension for tight end Jahleel Billingsley leaves room to wonder how both will be utilized.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19198919
Play
Football

Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19199112
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers spoke on his dream of playing in the Red River RIvalry and what it means to him following the win.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-7

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: Texas -300 (-110), Iowa State +200 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 200 and SXM App channel 954.

