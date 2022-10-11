How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns return home to continue Big 12 action when they host Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) are coming off an incredible 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual rivalry game in Dallas. It was one of the most lopsided games in the rivalry’s history. The Longhorns also ended OU's 167-game streak of scoring a touchdown, which was the longest active streak in the FBS.

The win also ended the Sooners' streak of 311 games without being shutout and was the first time Texas held OU to zero on the scoreboard since 1965.

Doing that against your arch-rival is something else. Plus, Texas got its starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, back on the field. He was near perfect in his first start in the annual showdown.

Texas also gets a glimpse of its future at the position, as Arch Manning, who committed to Texas this summer, will be in attendance.

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) is reeling at the moment, though it nearly upset Kansas State, falling 10-9 at home in the annual Farmageddon showdown. The Cyclones are desperate to get a win.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Cyclones on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-7

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: Texas -300 (-110), Iowa State +200 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 200 and SXM App channel 954.

