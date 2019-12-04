Longhorn
Maven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns: Watch: Matthew McConaughey gives speech at Moody Center groundbreaking

Chris Dukes

The University of Texas rolled out the red carpet, bringing in university officials, distinguished guests from the City of Austin and even celebrities like Matthew McConaughey to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Moody Center. 

The multi-purpose arena will replace the Erwin Center as the home of the University of Texas volleyball, and basketball teams as well as serve as an entertainment arena for major shows in the Austin area. 

The $338 million facility got its name after a $130 million grant from the Moody Foundation last month, the largest gift of its kind in the history of the University of Texas. 

The new structure will be built south of the track facility where the current parking lot resides. 

The new arena will cut down on seating, going from the current 17,000-seat capacity to around 10,000 for UT basketball and volleyball games, but will still be able to accommodate 15,000 for major events. 

It is being constructed in partnership with a group called ArenaCo—which is comprised of sports venue company Oak View Group, Live Nation and C3 Presents and Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey is the University's Minister of Culture and a major Longhorn sports enthusiast. 

The 2014 winner of Best Actor at the Academy Awards' speech starts at 16:09 if you want to skip ahead, or just watch the entire thing to see Texas women's basketball coach Karen Aston, Texas men's basketball coach Shaka Smart, athletic director Chris Del Conte and several other big names in both administration and Austin government give their speeches. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes
0

Texas' J.P. Urquidez has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Football: Texas Will Get New Coordinators, Now What?

Chris Dukes
0

A lot of Texas fans have been clamoring for changes, but now the Longhorn program has to prove it's not just change for change sake

Texas Football: UT Administration Confirms Major Staff Changes

Chris Dukes
1

DC Todd Orlando has been fired while OC Tim Beck will be relieved of coordinator duties

Texas Football: Breaking: Multiple Media Outlets Reporting Todd Orlando Has Been Fired

Chris Dukes
1

At least one media outlet is reporting Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been fired

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas Staff Changes

Chris Dukes
0

Social media exploded over the news that Texas will change direction with its coordinators

Texas Football: Watch: Highlights From Texas' Dominant Win Over Texas Tech

Chris Dukes
0

Relive a senior day worth remembering as the Longhorns took out their frustrations on the Red Raiders

Texas Football: Video Reaction to Texas' Major Staff Changes

Chris Dukes
0

We break down the fallout from a crazy day on the Forty Acres

Texas Football: Multiple Outlets Report Tim Beck Has Been Relieved of OC Duties

Chris Dukes
0

Texas will hire both offensive, defensive coordinators, according to multiple reports

Texas Football: Explosive Win a Reminder of How Good This Team Could Be

Chris Dukes
0

Texas fans got a glimpse of what the Longhorns looked like at their best

Texas Football: Photo Gallery From a Dominant Longhorn Win

Chris Dukes
0

Texas got its offense back on track in a 49-24 victory over Texas Tech