Texas Longhorns: Watch: UT AD Embraces High Expectations

University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte created a bit of a stir during a town hall meeting with the fanbase and alumni on Tuesday evening.

"Our goal is to finish in the top 10 (in) every sport that we sponsor," Conte said to the crowd in attendance at the LBJ Auditorium on the Texas campus. "That's the ultimate goal, right? And as I talk to our student-athletes all the time at the University of Texas, America, our country, is built on David and 'David and Goliath.' Everyone's David. They love the story of David and Goliath. The University of Texas cannot be David. There's no way possible for us to be David. We gotta embrace Goliath, and the only people like Goliath is us. Right? And that's the University of Texas.

"When you have the biggest athletic program, you have 55 national championships...you look at how successful we've been, but the idea, from outside looking in, our student-athletes also have to embrace Goliath. Because the country is based on the story of David. And how we function and how we compete, we have to set goals to say, 'We're going to be a top 10 team with a chance of winning a national championship.' That should always be our goal at the University of Texas. Doesn't happen every year, but I hear from you when it doesn't. We lose a game on Monday you 'ought to see the emails I get. I call everyone back and we talk about it, but (winning a championship) is our ultimate goal."

Watch Del Conte's speech in its entirety here.