Texas Longhorns Week 12 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
Hitting the road for the third time this season, the Texas Longhorns will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for Week 12 to take on another renewed rival after joining the SEC.
Texas slipped away with the victory in its last road trip against Vanderbilt and now rides the surge of momentum gained after a 49-17 blowout against Florida at home. However, the Razorbacks are all too eager to disrupt that flow, especially with Texas listed as a 16.5-point favorite, as they've already caused a ranked upset this year against Tennessee.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman admitted to the excitement his fanbase was feeling with the announcement of the matchup during the preseason when Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that they "hate Texas more than they like themselves" in regards to the rivalry. While that statement may or may not be true, Texas definitely might have a bit of a chip on its shoulders coming into this game when considering how the two teams' last matchup went.
Back in 2021, Arkansas ripped through a No. 15 ranked Texas team 40-21 in Fayetteville, adding a bitter loss to Sarkisian's first year at the helm. But a lot has changed since then, and Sarkisian now leads the No. 3-ranked team in the nation and leader of the SEC, while Arkansas coasts at a 5-4 record, helping Pittman avoid the hot seat.
Although three of those four losses have come from ranked conference opponents, the Razorbacks have shown themselves to be an opponent not to be dismissed. They nearly put away then-No. 24 Texas A&M back in September, tying the game at 14-14 up until the fourth quarter when the Aggies scored a touchdown to undermine Arkansas' field goal. The following week, they came away with a 19-14 win over then-No. 4 Tennessee in Fayetteville, their first home victory over a top-five team since 1999.
Texas might be in for a bigger challenge than it expects, but luck might strike for the Longhorns if two of Arkansas' best players remain questionable on the injury report following a restful bye week. Starting quarterback Taylen Green went down with a sprained knee against Ole Miss two weeks ago, and the team's leading rusher running back Ja'Quiden Jackson has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered versus LSU on Oct. 19.
Texas will be one of the more daunting opponents for Arkansas, and the Longhorns could make this game a fearless road win if quarterback Quinn Ewers erupts with that same offensive rhythm that he found against Florida. Walking into an opponent's stadium as the villain is no surprise for Texas anymore, and the Razorbacks hope to knock yet another college football powerhouse off its pedestal at home.
Arkansas Razorbacks
2024 Record: 5-4, 3-3 in the SEC
Head Coach: Sam Pittman
Offensive Leaders
Passing: Transfer QB Taylen Green
2024 stats: Has completed 161-of-263 passes for 2,214 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Rushing: RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
2024 stats: 592 yards on 104 attempts and 10 touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Andrew Armstrong
2024 stats: 857 yards with 55 receptions and one touchdown.
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Xavian Sorey Jr. - 29 solo, 44 assisted for a total of 73 tackles
Interceptions: DB TJ Metcalf - three interceptions returned for 44 yards
Sacks: DL Landon Jackson - 4.5 sacks for a loss of 34 yards
