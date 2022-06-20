Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: USTA Roadrunners
The final non-conference game for the Texas Longhorns will be no walk in the park. UTSA is coming off its best season in program history. Jeff Traylor, the UTSA head coach, always puts a quality product on the field and that will be the case again when his squad comes to Austin in week 3.
The Roadrunners return their star quarterback, Frank Harris, who threw for 3,177 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 2021. Harris is one of nine returning starters on offense for the Roadrunners. However, they lost the nucleus of their 2021 team, RB Sincere McCormick. McCormick was the focal point of the Roadrunner offense in 2021 which saw him rush for 1,469 yards and 15 touchdowns.
UTSA currently has the second-best odds to win C-USA in 2021 at +300 behind UAB, via Caesars.
September 17th will be the first time the Longhorns and the Roadrunners meet on the gridiron.
Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Roadrunners throughout the week.
UTSA Roadrunners
2021 Record: 12-2 (8-1 in C-USA)
Head Coach: Jeff Traylor
Traylor is 19-7 in two seasons as the Roadrunner’s head coach
Offensive Set: Pro-Style
Defensive Set: 3-4
Returning Starters on Offense: 7
The Roadrunners had one of the most explosive offensives in the country in 2021, averaging 38.9 points per game.
Projected Starters on Offense:
QB Frank Harris
RB Brenden Brady
WR (Z) Zakhari Franklin
WR (X) De’Corian Clark
WR (F) Joshua Cephus
TE Oscar Cardenas
LT Demetris Allen
Texas and Oklahoma Rivalry Will Remain Intact Regardless of SEC Scheduling
No matter what happens in terms of the conference schedule, the Red River Rivalry will remain intact
Texas Projected to Make Cheez-It Bowl Ahead of 2022 Season
Texas is projected to make the Cheez-It Bowl after missing out on a bowl game in 2022
Here's Why Ex-Oklahoma LB Wants Arch Manning to Choose Texas
"It would be the greatest thing to happen to the Big 12," the former Sooner said
LG Terrell Haynes
C Ahofitu Maka
RG Kevin Davis
RT Makai Hart
Returning Starters on Defense: 7
The Roadrunners fielded an above-average defense in 2021, allowing 26.5 points per game.
Projected Starters on Defense:
DE Trumane Bell II
DE Brandon Matterson
NT Brandon Brown
ILB Trevor Harmanson
ILB Jamal Ligon
LB (WILL) Dadrian Taylor
LB (SAM) Donyai Taylor
CB Ken Robinson
CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
S Clifford Chattman
S Rashad Wisdom
You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!