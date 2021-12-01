Another Longhorns Wide Receiver is Hitting the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Longhorns' WR Al'Vonte Woodard Sets Foot in NCAA Transfer Portal

    The junior wideout is the latest Longhorn to hit the road after a 5-7 season
    Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Horns247. 

    Woodard is the latest Longhorns to enter the portal, after it was announced that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye would be transferring as well. The transfer of receiver Joshua Moore was announced on Nov. 8, making it now three players from the recruiting class of 2018 to depart from the Forty Acres. 

    Woodard was one of the top-rated receivers in the country for the class of 2018. ESPN's rankings had him as the 15th-best pass-catcher coming out of high school, two spots higher than former Longhorn Brennan Eagles, who caught 11 touchdowns during his three years at Texas. 

    Texas' 2018 recruiting class was a talented group, with names like Caden Sterns, BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, D'Shawn Jamison, Keondre Coburn, Joseph Ossai, Casey Thompson, Cameron Dicker, and Junior Angilau all performing at a elite level at some point during their time as Longhorns. 

    Unfortunately though, Woodard was never able to harness the same level of success. Primarily used as a contributor on special teams, the Houston native caught just seven passes for 62 yards during his three years with the team. 

    Now, he'll have a chance to find success elsewhere, wherever that may be. 

