Longhorns' WR Al'Vonte Woodard Sets Foot in NCAA Transfer Portal
Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Horns247.
Woodard is the latest Longhorns to enter the portal, after it was announced that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye would be transferring as well. The transfer of receiver Joshua Moore was announced on Nov. 8, making it now three players from the recruiting class of 2018 to depart from the Forty Acres.
Woodard was one of the top-rated receivers in the country for the class of 2018. ESPN's rankings had him as the 15th-best pass-catcher coming out of high school, two spots higher than former Longhorn Brennan Eagles, who caught 11 touchdowns during his three years at Texas.
Texas' 2018 recruiting class was a talented group, with names like Caden Sterns, BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, D'Shawn Jamison, Keondre Coburn, Joseph Ossai, Casey Thompson, Cameron Dicker, and Junior Angilau all performing at a elite level at some point during their time as Longhorns.
Another Longhorns Wide Receiver is Hitting the Transfer Portal
The junior wideout is the latest Longhorn to hit the road after a 5-7 season
Full 2022 Longhorns Football Schedule Has Been Revealed
Texas' full 2022 football schedule has been revealed, and there are significant challenges ahead.
Oklahoma Commit Xavion Brice to Visit Texas
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Unfortunately though, Woodard was never able to harness the same level of success. Primarily used as a contributor on special teams, the Houston native caught just seven passes for 62 yards during his three years with the team.
Now, he'll have a chance to find success elsewhere, wherever that may be.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!