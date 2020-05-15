Texas Misses Out on In-State Linebacker

Texas missed out on an in-state linebacker on Friday afternoon when Texarkana's Clayton Smith chose rival Oklahoma over the Longhorns.

According to 247Sports, Smith is the No. 8 OLB, No. 16 player in the state of Texas and No. 105 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Watching his film: Built like a linebacker with receiver speed, Smith is looks like a perfect fit for the "jack" position at Texas. He's twitchy, long and has the ability to close on opposing quarterbacks in a hurry. Even when he doesn't get home on the pass rush his long arms have a way of getting into throwing windows and batting balls at the line of scrimmage. Already talented, he has the chance to develop into a terror coming off the line as he learns to play a little lower and puts on a few more pounds of muscle.

Where Texas goes from here: The Longhorns have a pair of outside linebacker commits int he class in New Caney, Texas' Derrick Harris Jr. and Arlington Martin's Morice Blackwell. They also look to be in great shape with Pearland, Texas' Terrance Cooks, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who is ranked the No. 31 outside linebacker, No. 64 player in the state of Texas and No. 480 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

