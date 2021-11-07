Texas Offensive Struggles More Of The Same In Iowa State Loss

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns continued their losing streak with yet another disappointing loss, 30-7 to Iowa State.

The Longhorns’ offense did not get off to a great start, and Bijan Robinson fumbled on his first carry deep in Texas territory.

During the first quarter, the Longhorns struggled to gain momentum. Namely, quarterback Casey Thompson who couldn't effectively move the chains.

Thompson’s weak performance prompted Steve Sarkisian to replace him with Hudson Card, who immediately made an impact.

In his second drive, Card led the Longhorns to a 78-yard, five minute touchdown drive to put Texas up 7-3.

However, Texas struggled again during the second half, as it has done during several games this season. The Longhorns achieved absolutely no success on both sides of the ball.

Iowa State went on to score 27 straight points, effectively ending the game and sending the Longhorns back to the drawing board.

Texas finished the game with an embarrassing 207 total offensive yards. The Longhorns’ defense didn’t provide much help either, particularly during the second half.

Both quarterbacks struggled to find any rhythm, leaving Sarkisian with many difficult decisions to make in the week ahead.

The Longhorns, now 4-5, will aim to change the script during their next matchup on Saturday at home against the Kansas Jayhawks.

