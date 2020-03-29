Texas has extended an offer to three-star athlete Bryce Steele.

Steele is the No. 27 athlete, No. 9 player in Virginia and No. 356 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound athlete from Alexandria, Virginia has offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Duke and East Carolina among others.

Watching his film: Steele plays free safety at the high school level (along with running back on offense). His speed flashes on film and he certainly has cover skills, but he looks most comfortable when he's playing near the line of scrimmage. He's extremely effective coming on blitzes and screams downhill in run support. While he's got the speed and frame to play safety at the Division I level (probably strong safety), you can see real potential in the idea of moving him down to linebacker, particularly in the Big 12. He has the physicality to play the position already and were he to put on some bulk in the weight room, he could be a valuable set in defending spread offenses. He could also find a future on the outside in what Texas calls the "jack" position where he could focus on rushing the passer with the occasional coverage duties.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are getting in late when it comes to Steele's recruitment. He's planning on making a commitment announcement in mid-April. However, Steele called Texas his "dream school". The Longhorns are also currently the biggest name program on his offer list. One would think this kind of offer could change Steele's timeline. Keep a close eye on that commitment date. If Steele stays with his original plan, it's probably good news for either North Carolina or South Carolina. If he pushes it back, you have to like Texas' chances.