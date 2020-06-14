LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Dallas Wide Receiver Prospect

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for the services of 2023 athlete Daniel Demery.

Demery is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound player from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas. 

He already has offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Nebraska, North Texas, SMU, Vanderbilt and Illinois State. 

Watching his film: Demery's athletic ability shines through when you see him on tape. He certainly has the speed to be a Division I player, but what really makes him stand out are both his elusiveness and physicality. He's the kind of slippery player that can make people miss in a phone booth. Whether he's locking on to a defender to make a downfield block on offense or coming up to make a tackle from his free safety position on the other side of the ball, it's obvious that Demery not only enjoys contact, but seeks it out wherever he can. He has talents that translate to both sides of the ball and it may end up being his choice as to where he wants to play. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are jumping in early on this prospects because they know there are going to be many more Division I offers to follow. As good as he was his freshman year, Demery is poised to make a significant jump going into his sophomore campaign. 

