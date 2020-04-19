LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers East Coast Defensive Back

Chris Dukes

Texas extended a scholarship offer to Virginia defensive back Damond Harmon. Harmon is ranked the No. 38 cornerback, No. 17 player in the state of Virginia and No. 526 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, William and Mary, Virginia, East Carolina, James Madison and Kent State. 

Watching his film: Rangy, long and athletic, Harmon has potential at both safety and corner, but most coaches and scouts see highest potential at cornerback. Harmon is aggressive and physical. He seems to enjoy coming up to make plays in the run game. He shows aptitude in both man and zone schemes. 

Where Texas stands: Harmon has made several visits to Ohio State and South Carolina. He also appears to be high on Georgia. Texas is the most recent school to offer Harmon and will need to make up some ground, but the rising prospect doesn't appear to be in any hurry to make a decision - especially with in-person recruiting shut down for the next few weeks (and potentially months). The competition is heavy, but Harmon seems to be taking his time to hear all potential offers right now and that's good news for the Longhorns. 

