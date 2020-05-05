Texas Offers East Coast Shooting Guard Prospect

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star shooting guard Casey Simmons.

Simmons is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound wing prospect from Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts.

He is the No. 22 shooting guard, No. 1 player in Massachusetts and No. 97 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also has offers from Georgetown, Northwestern, Rhode Island and Richmond. He's also received attention from UConn, Rutgers and several Ivy League schools.

Watching his film: Simmons is still growing into his role with his team, improving as a defender, ball-handler and three-point shooter, but he possesses a lot of talent traits that you can't teach. He's athletic, can jump out of the gym and is already pretty physical for his still-growing frame.

In the basketball-crazy Northeast Simmons earned a spot on the All New England team from the NEPSAC. He was expected to continue his impressive run this summer in AAU games, but that has been put on hold like all other activities for now.

Where Texas stands: Shaka Smart is getting in fairly early on this prospect, but he looks like he could fit into what the Longhorns do scheme-wise. Texas will be looking for help in the back court by 2021 and Simmons seems to be a good choice with high upside.

