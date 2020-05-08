Texas Offers Offensive Lineman From State of Oklahoma

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 offensive tackle Jacob Sexton.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma is the No. 17 offensive tackle, No. 4 player in the Sooner State and No. 161 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas A & M.

Watching his film: Sexton has a violent first punch and the ability to root a defender out of a hole in a hurry. He's still growing into his long frame and will continue to improve as he gets north of 300 pounds in the future. Climbs up to the second level really well and always seems to find someone to hit on every play. A high school wrestler, he understands leverage and knows how to use his weight to his advantage.

Where Texas stands: Oklahoma appears to be the unanimous favorite in the race to land Sexton's services so far, but Texas isn't conceding one of the better classes the state has produced in quite some times to its rivals as this is the second Texas offer to a 2022 kid from north of the Red River. There's a long way to go to signing day in December of 2021 and Sexton's offer list is almost certainly not done growing yet.

