Texas Officially Adds Final Piece of 2020 Recruiting Class

Chris Dukes

Texas made it official, adding cornerback Jahdae Barron to its 2020 recruiting class late Monday afternoon. 

 From the Austin area, Barron didn't receive a Texas offer before committing to Baylor, but jumped on the Longhorns radar once Chris Ash and Jay Valai came over from Rutgers.

“Jahdae is a highly-regarded prospect and talented young man who is a great addition to our 2020 signing class,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “He’s a local player from Pflugerville who we’ve followed closely for a long time and is fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for Texas. In addition to Jahdae being a very productive player in high school, he’s really competitive, plays extremely hard and is just a great fit for what we’re looking for in our program. We’re so excited that he’s a Longhorn.”

"I've always been a Longhorn since I was a kid," Barron said during his official commitment a

Barron is the No. 24 cornerback, No. 51 player in the state of Texas and No. 348 player in the country according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner from Connally High School in Pflugerville has offers from Baylor, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona, Colorado State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, Rutgers, SMU, Sam Houston State, Tennessee, Texas Southern, Texas State and Texas Tech. 

His addition moved Texas up one spot in the 2020 class rankings to No. 8, leapfrogging the Florida Gators. 

