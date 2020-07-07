Texas, OU Players Trade Barbs on Social Media

2021 four-star CB Oklahoma commit and Austin-area native Latrell McCutchin voiced his distaste for the Texas program over Twitter on Monday morning:

Texas starting cornerback D'Shawn Jamison responded to the tweet, telling the Sooners commit, “Watch [your] mouth boy.” This was followed up by a lengthy exchange between the two players:

McCutchin took a second shot at Jamison, mentioning the success of former Oklahoma receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and CeeDee Lamb against the Texas CB.

It is no surprise seeing the two rivals battle it out both on the field and off. A huge Fourth of July has Oklahoma currently sitting as the No. 15 ranked class for the 2021 season. The recent commitment from the No.1 ranked quarterback Caleb Williams jumped the Sooners over 15 spots in the rankings.

On Tuesday morning, the Texas State Fair officially announced its cancellation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte confirmed that the cancellation of the Texas State Fair will not affect the Red River Showdown.

Fourth year Texas head coach, Tom Herman, recently shared his thoughts on the recent success of Oklahoma:

“They’ve had really good teams, they’ve got really good coaches. They’ve had two No. 1 picks at quarterback, back to back years as well as a second-round pick this past year. We all know how important that position is in all levels of football. They’ve done a phenomenal job of recruiting and developing that position.”

Unfortunately for Longhorn fans, the trend of good quarterbacks for the Oklahoma program is set to continue for the coming years.