LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas, OU Players Trade Barbs on Social Media

Tomer Barazani

2021 four-star CB Oklahoma commit and Austin-area native Latrell McCutchin voiced his distaste for the Texas program over Twitter on Monday morning:

Texas starting cornerback D'Shawn Jamison responded to the tweet, telling the Sooners commit, “Watch [your] mouth boy.” This was followed up by a lengthy exchange between the two players:

McCutchin took a second shot at Jamison, mentioning the success of former Oklahoma receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and CeeDee Lamb against the Texas CB.

It is no surprise seeing the two rivals battle it out both on the field and off. A huge Fourth of July has Oklahoma currently sitting as the No. 15 ranked class for the 2021 season. The recent commitment from the No.1 ranked quarterback Caleb Williams jumped the Sooners over 15 spots in the rankings.

On Tuesday morning, the Texas State Fair officially announced its cancellation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte confirmed that the cancellation of the Texas State Fair will not affect the Red River Showdown.

Fourth year Texas head coach, Tom Herman, recently shared his thoughts on the recent success of Oklahoma:

“They’ve had really good teams, they’ve got really good coaches. They’ve had two No. 1 picks at quarterback, back to back years as well as a second-round pick this past year. We all know how important that position is in all levels of football. They’ve done a phenomenal job of recruiting and developing that position.”

Unfortunately for Longhorn fans, the trend of good quarterbacks for the Oklahoma program is set to continue for the coming years.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas, OU ADs Both Still Expect to Play in Cotton Bowl This Year

Both universities have responded with hopeful statements following the recent decision to shut down the Texas State Fair

Chris Dukes

Ehlinger, Herman Rank in Top Five Among Coach-QB Duos

The Texas coach and quarterback are among the most successful pairings in college football

Chris Dukes

Texas State Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

Early reports say that the Red River Showdown won't be affected by the cancellation

Chris Dukes

UT Places 101 Student-Athletes on 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Honor roll recognizes first-time/incoming freshmen that complete 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework, achieve a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 and meet participation criteria.

Longhorn Country Staff

Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl Departs Texas

Texas Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl has moved on, accepting an offer with the Kansas Jayhawks. Teykl, a key member of Herman’s staff and one of the few influential women in college football, will finish her tenure at the Forty Acres in the coming weeks.

Tomer Barazani

Should the NCAA Enforce Universal Coronavirus Reporting Standards?

As NCAA officials spoke on Capital Hill last week in front of a congressional committee, it was hard for anyone listening to express much optimism about the coming season.

Chris Dukes

Could the NCAA Basketball Season Start Two Weeks Early This Year?

With many expecting disruptions to the season from the novel coronavirus, at least one executive is asking conferences to consider changing the start of the year from Nov. 10 to Oct. 27.

Chris Dukes

Deep Dive into the Texas Longhorns' 2021 Quarterback Race: Part IV - Roschon Johnson

The current Texas running back seems like a longshot to return to quarterback, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Chris Dukes

Deep Dive into the Texas Longhorns' 2021 Quarterback Race: Part III - Ja’Quinden Jackson

The dual-threat quarterback comes to Texas with high praise from several reliable sources.

Chris Dukes

Texas a Finalist in the Race for Four-Star Defensive Back

Bobby Taylor included the Longhorns in his top 12.

Chris Dukes