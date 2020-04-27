Texas Picks up Commitment for In-State Tight End Prospect

Texas earned a commitment from three-star tight end prospect Landen King from Atascocita High School.

King is the No. 103 player in Texas, No. 36 tight end and No. 765 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

King has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among others.

King made the announcement on Sunday evening via social media.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity, and putting me in the position I am in today." he said. "Second, I would like to thank my coaches family and friends for supporting me through this process. I would also like to thank coaches for recruiting me to be a part of their program. But, with a lot of thought and prayer, I am blessed to say that I am 100% committed to The Univeresity of Texas."

The Texas Longhorns now have seven commitments in their 2021 class and rank No. 14 in the country (No. 1 in the Big 12). King is the first 2021 commitment since all the way back on Sept. 8 when five-star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders pledged to the Horns.

Watching his film: King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level. With some time in the weight room, King could be somewhere between tight end and wide receiver, something like what Lil Jordan Humphrey did for Texas in 2018.

