Texas Receiver Target Chooses Oklahoma

Chris Dukes

Texas target Mario Williams made a verbal pledge to Oklahoma Friday morning. 

The four-star prospect is rated the No. 4 wide receiver, No. 8 player in Florida, No. 40 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. 

Watching his film: (From SI All American) In the current climate of spread offense and volume targets for pass catchers, Williams is a scheme versatile threat who can make a lot happen any time he touches the football. He can play effective at or near the line of scrimmage as equally as he can flash with a big play down the field. There is some return game upside with his quickness and edge, too. An explosive threat from the slot or out wide, Williams could be the next T.Y. Hilton at the collegiate level and perhaps beyond.

What this means for Texas: While the Longhorns certainly would have loved to land this one, it certainly doesn't come as a shock or surprise at this point. The Longhorns were an early player in the race to land Williams' services, but have fallen off a bit over the past few weeks. 

What's next for Texas: Look for the Longhorns to turn their attention to in-state (Royse City) receiver Ketron Jackson. He is the No. 26 receiver, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. The Woodlands' Theodore Knox is another option with a similar build to Williams at 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds. He is the No. 36 receiver, No. 31 prospect in the state and No. 189 overall recruit in 2021 according to 247Sports. 

Texas could also be the landing spot for receiver Casey Cain, a speedy 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from New Orleans. He is the No. 143 receiver, No. 26 player in the Boot State and No. 989 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

