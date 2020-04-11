LonghornsCountry
Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Cornerback

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2021 cornerback Deuce Harmon. The Denton Guyer product is the No. 18 cornerback, No. 41 player in the state of Texas and No. 264 player nationally according to 247Sports. 

Harmon has offers from Mississippi State, Notre Dame, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Illanois, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia Tech, Illinois State, Washington State and North Texas. 

Watching his tape: Two things stood out while watching Deuce Harmon's high school film. 

First, he's extremely aggressive. Some corners, especially young ones, aren't confident enough in their timing to jump under slant routes, cut off go routes or cut inside on a crossing pattern, but you can see Harmon do all three. Of course, there's a fine line between being aggressive and getting called for pass interference, but Harmon stays on the former side of that line in large part because... 

Second, he's extremely smart. Harmon looks like a student of the game when he's on the field, completely familiar with the opposing receiver's route tree before the play starts. He's using little cues from the receiver to get to where the ball is going before it gets there. These aren't just good instincts, it shows a strong knowledge of what's going on. 

There are some drawbacks to bringing in a 5-foot-9 cornerback like Harmon, but he's athletic enough to make up for his lack of length in most cases. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are getting into this recruitment late. Harmon has already released a list of top 10 schools without Texas' name on it and currently most experts believe Texas A&M is out in front in this race. The Longhorns are casting a wide net when it comes to 2021 cornerbacks, making several offers over the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see if they can make any headway in this battle. 

