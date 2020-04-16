'I Alleviate My Concerns With My Actions,' Sam Ehlinger Continues to Lead Teammates in the Social Distancing Era

While the world's anxiety continues to build amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, fourth-year senior Sam Ehlinger has found a healthy outlet for his concerns.

"I alleviate my concerns with my actions," Ehlinger said during a recent conference call with the media. "And so I've been trying to really focus on accountability and making sure everybody's continuing to do their workout, and send them video and or whatever it may be, to continue to update everybody on on what we've been doing, because we were supposed to be in spring ball right now and so we got to control the physical and mental preparation that it takes to go into a season."

Ehlinger has been adhering to normal schedule during the current quarantine, setting aside time for weights, running, class and treatments he may need.

"For me, that means making sure that you've been using my technology as much as I can to ensure that the guys are continuing the put the work in even though we may not be able to go into the facility," Ehlinger said.

The Longhorns have the benefit of a mature team. Texas returns 16 starters from last year's 8-5 squad and even more players with siginicant experience. Ehlinger feels that has been a help as individual players are forced to hold themselves accountable for training during the era of social distancing.

"I'm very optimistic," Ehlinger said. "We have a lot of guys coming back. They know what it takes to prepare for a season and know what it takes to get it right in the playbook and have your body at a level that it needs to be at."

