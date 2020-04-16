LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

'I Alleviate My Concerns With My Actions,' Sam Ehlinger Continues to Lead Teammates in the Social Distancing Era

Chris Dukes

While the world's anxiety continues to build amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, fourth-year senior Sam Ehlinger has found a healthy outlet for his concerns.

"I alleviate my concerns with my actions," Ehlinger said during a recent conference call with the media. "And so I've been trying to really focus on accountability and making sure everybody's continuing to do their workout, and send them video and or whatever it may be, to continue to update everybody on on what we've been doing, because we were supposed to be in spring ball right now and so we got to control the physical and mental preparation that it takes to go into a season."

Ehlinger has been adhering to normal schedule during the current quarantine, setting aside time for weights, running, class and treatments he may need. 

"For me, that means making sure that you've been using my technology as much as I can to ensure that the guys are continuing the put the work in even though we may not be able to go into the facility," Ehlinger said.

The Longhorns have the benefit of a mature team. Texas returns 16 starters from last year's 8-5 squad and even more players with siginicant experience. Ehlinger feels that has been a help as individual players are forced to hold themselves accountable for training during the era of social distancing. 

"I'm very optimistic," Ehlinger said. "We have a lot of guys coming back. They know what it takes to prepare for a season and know what it takes to  get it right in the playbook and have your body at a level that it needs to be at."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Looking at Dynamic Role for Now-Healthy Jordan Whittington

The five-star recruit could be used in a number of ways in Mike Yurcich's new offense

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 7, 1968

James Street and Darrell Royal teamed up to lead the Longhorns to a 9-1-1 record

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Ricky Williams Opens Up About the NFL's New Cannabis Regulations

The former Longhorn is happy to see the changes, but can't help but wish these sweeping changes had come sooner

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger's Fundrasier for Those Affected by COVID-19 Crosses $100K Mark

The Texas quarterback is doing his part to help those affected by the novel coronavirus

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could the Longhorns Look to the Transfer Portal for Linebacker Depth?

Texas heads into the 2020 season a little thin at linebacker, could the transfer portal provide some reprieve?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Expects Young O-Linemen to Compete For Playing Time

The Texas head coach expressed optimism that some of his young, talented linemen may be ready to compete sooner rather than later

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Tom Herman Happy With Quarterback Depth

Texas coach says the Longhorns signed 'the best two quarterbacks in the state' for the 2020 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Xavion Alford

Texas has big plans for this highly-touted safety in the future

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Linebackers Coach Coleman Hutzler Shares Tips During 'Technique Tuesday'

One of the newest additions to the Longhorn staff, Hutzler has taken to social media to talk a little football

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 8, 1961

The 1961 Longhorns finished with a 10-1 record and the first of three-straight SWC titles

Tomer Barazani