Texas' Samuel Cosmi Named Preseason All American

Texas' Samuel Cosmi was named a Walter Camp Preseason All American.

The Longhorns left tackle is coming off a breakout season in which he started all 13 games and anchored a an offensive line that was a Joe Moore Award Midseason Honoree.

Cosmi is the chief protector of quarterback Sam Ehlinger's blind side. He helped the Longhorns quarterback account for 4,326 yards of total offense (No. 2 in school history) and 39 total touchdowns (No. 3).

In addition Cosmi paved the way for three 600 yard rushers on the team last year in Ehinger, Roschon Johnson and Keontay Ingram.

The Longhorns finished the season with a strong performance against the top-ranked defense against the run in Utah. Texas rushed for 231 yards, averaging 6.2 per carry.

Cosmi is a two-time All Big 12 performer, earning-second team honors last season honorable mention two years ago.

The Longhorns received a boost when Cosmi decided to return to the team following his standout season.

Many NFL draft pundits believe Cosmi has the potential to be a first-round pick going into the 2021 draft, with a possibility of going in the top 10 overall if things go right for him during his redshirt junior year.

