Sarkisian Ready for Longhorns QBs to "Show On The Field" What They Can Do

Steve Sarkisian is ready for the first spring practice as a head coach at Texas

To say Steve Sarkisian is anxious would be a stretch. Ready to see what he's getting himself into? That's a different story.

“Anxious to me tells me I’m biting my nails, I’m worried about it,” Sarkisian said Monday during his Zoom meeting with reporters. “I’m more, hey, our guys have put in a lot of work. Now it’s a chance to get on the field and do more work.”

It's not that Tom Herman was terrible. In fact, four years and four straight trips to bowl games would suggest the progress he promised when hired away from Houston.

The problem? Four years, one trip to the Big 12 Championship, zero titles. Sarkisian understands the pressure of tough acts to follow.

Another act to follow? Replacing Sam Ehlinger in 2021.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

Currently, that will come down to Hudson Card or Casey Thompson, both of whom have already caught Sarkisian's eye just on personality alone.

"These guys are both very driven, very focused,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve got a high football IQ, they really study, they prepare. When we give them something on one day, they come back and have the right answers on the next day."

Thompson, who replaced Ehlinger last December in the Valero Alamo Bowl, might have the upper hand entering camp. He finished the final 30 minutes of Texas' season going 8-of-10 passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Card though is cunning; a trait he's has since coming out of QB powerhouse Lake Travis just outside of Austin. A dual-threat option with speed in the open field, there's an extra element with Card that perhaps Thompson lacks.

“Both are really good leaders, they like to be in front, they like to take charge, which is kind of a weird trait you have to have at that position,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian isn't looking for perfection during his first camp. No, he wants failures. The only way to learn is to fail, something a quarterback is never expected to do.

"We need to see not just how they react to the success that they'll have but some of the failures that they'll have and how they'll respond to the next play," Sarkisian said. "That's what playing that position is all about."

The competition will open Tuesday when the team hits the field. Thompson proved his worth for Herman with a victory over Colorado.

This is Sark's team now. It's a clean start for all involved.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

New to the area but not the role, Sarkisian hopes for a fresh start in his third stint as a head coach. From the get-go, fans will have implications of the ending results based on one game. One practice. One scrimmage.

Instead of worrying about setting just the tone, Sarkisian sees it as "two prongs" to address. One is to implement the new schemes. The other is building the culture for the future of the program at the Forty Acres.

"I do believe there's a mental and physical toughness aspect that we need to instill in our players, that they also know is a prerequisite for us to be a successful football team," Sarkisian said. "Whether that's from a disciple standpoint, a commitment standpoint, an accountability standpoint, and then actual, real physical toughness that's needed to be a really good football team.

"We just need to know where we can focus our energy on to get the entire team to where we want them to be after 15 practices."

What do you think of the Longhorns' QB battle this spring? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

READ MORE: Seven Longhorns to Miss Spring Football With Injuries