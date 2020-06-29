Texas Sets Sights on Five-Star Defensive Lineman

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to elite pass rusher Tyre West.

West is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman from Tifton, Georgia. He is currently ranked the No. 1 player in his home state, No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 7 overall recruit in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He already has offers from Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Watching his film: Five-star recruits are supposed to stand out so much on film you don't have to circle them and West fits that bill perfectly. The big man is quick enough to play on on the outside in Chris Ash's 3-3-5 scheme and strong enough to be a three technique if that's where he's called at the next level. His quickness off the ball, strength and speed are all apparent on film, but it's his high motor that might be the most fun to watch. He simply doesn't take plays off and works to the whistle no matter the situation.

Where Texas stands: It looks like defensive ends coach Oscar Giles, defensive tackles coach Mark Hagen and even cornerbacks coach Jay Valai may all be involved in West's recruiting. Despite the fact he resides deeply in SEC country, the Longhorns clearly think they might have a real shot to land this high-profile player. We'll have to watch and see how it plays out.

