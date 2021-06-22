Sports Illustrated home
Texas Signee Keithron Lee Arrested on Assault Charges

Texas Longhorns Signee Keithron Lee Arrested on Assault Charges Over Weekend
On Sunday, 2021 WR signee Keithron Lee was arrested for assault of a family member, per Brazos County Jail records. 

His bond was set at $5,000. There were no further details released on the arrest.

Lee committed to the University of Texas on December 25th, under former head coach Tom Herman.

At Rudder High School, Lee contributed in various ways including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. In his senior season, he accumulated 554 rushing yards along with 1,139 receiving yards totaling 25 touchdowns.

On national signing day, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had positive words on the commit:

“I really view him as a slot type of receiver for us. I think this guy's got a real high football IQ. All of the gadget type plays — the jet sweeps, the bubbles — those things stand out, but when you really start digging into the tape on him, his ability to adjust on the football down the field is something that's been very impressive to me. He's got tremendous hand-eye coordination, he can make plays on the ball and he wins one on ones."

The Texas Longhorns have shown a weakness at the receiving position as of late and will need to turn the tables soon. Lee will have questions to answer pertaining to his recent off the field actions, but there is no denying that his explosive play-making ability will make an impact for the Longhorns.

Along with Lee, Texas will have some other top receiver commits in the 2021 class, including Xavier Worthy, Jaden Alexis and Casey Cain.

What do you think of Keithron Lee? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

