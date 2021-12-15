Texas Signs ATH Savion Red to 2022 Class

Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff are shooting for a strong finish to the 2022 recruiting class.

This past week, the Longhorns were able to land top quarterback Quinn Ewers, elite OL Kelvin Banks, and Neto Umeozulu. Additionally, Texas flipped cornerback Terrance Brooks from Ohio State.

On Wednesday, Texas had an opportunity to improve its struggling receiving core. And by picking up Savion Red, the Longhorns did just that.

The Grand Prairie native chose the Texas Longhorns over the SMU Mustangs. Red, who was previously committed to SMU, reopened his recruitment after the Mustangs replaced their head coach.

Ever since Red decommitted, the Longhorns’ coaching staff has been eyeing his recruitment, with special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks visiting him a few weeks ago.

Red's addition could be a diamond in the rough for Steve Sarkisian, a coach who is well known for his offensive creativity.

The Texas receiving core has been quite underwhelming this past season, and it could use some reinforcements. Freshman All-American Xavier Worthy is likely to lead the way for the Longhorns next season. His historic freshman season included 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

As a senior at Grand Prairie in 2021, Red did it all. As a quarterback, he finished with 857 passing yards for seven touchdowns.

Furthermore, Red ran the ball successfully, accumulating 1,367 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Finally, at receiver, Red had 10 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Follow along with our Texas Longhorns early signing day live tracker for all of the latest updates going forward.

