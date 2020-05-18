LonghornsCountry
Texas Sits Just Outside Top 10 in Preseason Ranking

The Sporting News recently released its preseason top 25 poll, including the Texas Longhorns at No. 13, just outside the top 10. 

Texas continues to build hype heading into Tom Herman's fourth season. The Texas coach has stacked up top 10 recruiting classes the past few years and many believe this will be the year all of that talent begins to truly bear fruit. 

Here's what the outlet had to say:

"The defense will be improved around linebacker Joseph Ossai, who had 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. It comes down to winning those close games: The Longhorns have six losses of seven points or fewer the last two seasons. The Sept. 12 trip to LSU will come with the same hype as it did in 2019. Will Texas live up to it?"

Our take: Following a dominant victory over Utah, the Longhorns look like they are ready to turn a corner and join college football's elite club, but there are still questions that must be answered before they can be anointed in that group. Being ranked right outside the top 10 is probably right where Texas should be for now. If the Longhorns are able to go into Death Valley and pull out a win, this team will start getting some real looks as a CFP contender. 

