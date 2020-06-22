Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Texas appears to be making an impression on four-star tight end prospect Gunner Helm.

The talented Colorado player took to social media Sunday with an extremely positive reaction to his recent virtual tour of the Forty Acres.

He was complimentary of head coach Tom Herman, tight ends coach Jay Boulware and player personnel department directors Jordyn Fields and Derek Chang, calling the experience "amazing".

The Englewood, Colorado prospect is the No. 25 tight end, No. 6 player in the state of Texas and No. 551 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He currently has offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Connecticut, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and USC.

Watching his film: Helm looks like a prototypical pro spread tight end with blocking ability, pass-catching talent and the the kind of size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) to be a real difference maker at the position in the Texas offense. As good as he already is, Helm's ceiling may be higher as he continues to develop as both a route runner and blocker over the next year.

It will be interesting to see how Helm's recruiting goes going forward. The Longhorns have seen two tight end prospects commit, only to decommit in the 2021 class already in Lake McRee and Landen King.

