SEC Rematch: Sark vs. Aranda

Let's rewind the clocks back for a second. The year, 2019. The place, Tuscaloosa.

Standing on one sideline was Steve Sarkisian, the hot shot offensive coordinator for No. 1 Alabama. His offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a four-man receiver set, entered Bryant-Denny Stadium as one of the best in college football.

On the visitor sideline stood LSU's Dave Aranda, the hard-nose defensive coordinator of the Tigers. His defense, led by the likes of Patrick Queen, Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr., were a catalyst for the No. 2 team in the country.

Football is very much a chess match, with one false move possibly leading to checkmate. For 60 minutes, the Tigers and the Tide exchanged blows, watching leads change as Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow led drives to the end zone.

Aranda and Sarkisian matching wits was great theater. Maybe fans will get a taste of that SEC flavor when Texas faces off against No. 16 Baylor Saturday morning at McLane Stadium.

“I've got a great deal of respect for Dave," Sarkisian said Thursday. "He always has a nice game plan coming into games. They're very sound. But then he makes the necessary adjustments in-game.

"And as coaches we get challenged every week, and when you get to go up against guys that you have a lot of respect for, that’s the beauty of our profession.”

Aranda's Bayou Bengals did enough in a 46-41 victory against the Tide two years ago. Queen picked off Tagovailoa in the second quarter that would lead to a 13-yard touchdown by Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Tigers also caused a pair of fumbles on the first two drives, leading to an early 10-0 advantage for LSU.

That doesn't mean Sarkisian's offense didn't click against one of the conference's best defenses. Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris averaged 7.7 yards per play and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Playing from behind late, Sarkisian was a cool-hand play caller in the second half. Alabama scored 28 unanswered points. Aranda's defense was able to do enough early for the offense to maintain a consistent advantage late.

One of the greatest college football games ever played? Maybe. One thing Sarkisian can remember is the star power on both sides of the ball. Nearly half of those names are now making an impact on Sundays.

“The first thing about that game was just how many great players were on both teams,” Sarkisian said. “I mean, it was a high-level football game of talent and competitors battling."

Two months later, LSU capped off a record-setting 15-0 run with a win over Clemson for the national title. A month after that, Aranda was offered the head coaching position in Waco.

One year later, Sarkisian would lead Mac Jones and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith to a national title over Ohio State. The Crimson Tide went 13-0. Texas was paying attention, hiring the Alabama OC that offseason.

Both programs have seen its fair share of growth in the first season under the two new coaches. Baylor, led by Matt Rhule, finished 10-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl to face Georgia in 2019. In Aranda's first season, they went 2-7, but very well could have gone 5-5 since three games were decided by one score.

Texas began its Big 12 play under Sarkisian on the right note. They won big over Texas Tech and finished strong against TCU entering the Red River Showdown. Unfortunately, defensive implosions and a lack of offensive consistency have been the Horns' downfall.

Texas (4-3, 2-2) is 0-2 against schools from Oklahoma. The Horns have been outscored in the second half 55-17 by OU and Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, the Bears (6-1, 3-1) are thriving in Year 2 of Aranda. Thanks to the addition of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Baylor leads the Big 12 in rushing and own two top 25 wins.

Naturally, the Bears will be the favorite come kickoff Saturday morning.

Stakes are high for both coaches. A win for Aranda keeps Baylor in the race for the Big 12 title. A win for Sarkisian gets Texas back on track.

Luckily, the two coaches know each other well and have shared a huge stage. Perhaps UT-BU gets the same treatment.

