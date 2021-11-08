Texas Tech Makes In-State Hire As Next Red Raiders Coach

Texas Tech has found its next head coach in football for the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the Red Raiders have a preliminary agreement in place to hire Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as their new coach. The Lubbock Avalanche Journal was the first to announce the decision early Monday morning.

McGuire's status with Baylor for the final three games of the season remains unknown as of this time.

McGuire will take over for Matt Wells, who was fired last month after going 5-3, but failing to win monumental games while blowing big leads late against conference opponents. In two seasons, Wells went 13-17 in 30 games, including 7-16 in the Big 12. No Tech coach has posted a winning record in the Big 12 since Mike Leach in 2009

Currently, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is serving as the interim head coach.

McGuire has spent the past five seasons at Baylor, initially hired by Matt Rhule in 2017 while serving as a recruiter for the program. Prior to his time at the collegiate ranks. McGuire is best known for his time at Cedar Hill High School just outside of Austin.

McGuire led the Longhorns to three Texas state championships, 12 consecutive playoff appearances, and a 141-42 record. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2020.

During the initial press conference, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt stated that the person hired to program should have deep roots and relationships in Texas high school football. Prior to his time a Cedar Hill, McGuire spent two seasons (1995 & 1996) at his alma mater Crowley High School.

“We’re looking for a winner, somebody that can come in here and get us over the hump,” Hocutt said last month. “We need somebody with that determination and knowledge and ability to get this program to that next level."

Other names that were expected to be considered were SMU's Sonny Dykes, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and others.

Currently, Baylor remains a top 15 program at 7-2 in the Coaches Poll, the AP Poll, and the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bears will face No. 8 Oklahoma at home Saturday at an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.