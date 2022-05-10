Three Rivalries That Will Be Ignited With Texas' Move to the SEC

A look at three series that could heat up with Texas' move to the SEC in the future.

Texas and Oklahoma shocked the college football world last summer when it was announced that both schools would be leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2025.

While there have been rumors that both schools could leave as soon as 2023, as it currently stands the plan is for both to remain in the Big 12 until the expected date of 2025.

However, whether they leave next year or in three years, Texas will see three rivalries ignited once the move is completed, which Blake Toppmeyer wrote about for The Tennessean.

Texas vs. Arkansas All-time record: Texas leads 56-23 These two teams played last season in a game that Texas fans would like to forget, as Arkansas steamrolled through Texas with ease. However, this rivalry goes back decades with the two teams being old Southwest Conference foes. While Arkansas might be at the top of the list of schools considered Texas' biggest rival, there is no denying the vitriol and hatred that will be reignited in this rivalry with Texas joining the SEC.

Texas vs. LSU All-time record: Texas leads 9-8-1 Where Arkansas and Texas have a long storied history, Texas and LSU do not. The two teams have only played a total of 19 times throughout the years, with the most recent installment coming in 2019 in an instant classic. With Texas moving over to the SEC though, the two teams could see a new rivalry form in the years to come, especially if the games match the hype surrounding that 2019 game.

Texas vs. Texas A&M All-time record: Texas leads 76-37-5 If you grew up in the state of Texas when these two schools were both in the Big 12, then you know the vitriol these two schools have for each other. Thanksgiving day games between the two were must-see TV, with families often split down the middle by their allegiances.

Now, as Texas moves to the SEC, Texas A&M fans are licking their chops at the thought of playing the Longhorns in their current form, while the Longhorns are looking to show the Aggies they are still the big brother and that nothing has changed despite a rough decade. When these two teams finally square off it will be appointment television and arguably the most must-watch college football game of the season. Texas vs. Texas A&M

