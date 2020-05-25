Texas Trending in Right Direction with No. 1 Safety in the State

LonghornsCountry
Texas appears to be trending strong in the right direction in the race for safety JD Coffey. 

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Kennedale is the No. 7 safety, No. 29 player in the state of Texas and No. 173 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Rated the No. 1 safety in the state by most recruiting services, Coffey has drawn attention from many of the top dogs when it comes to recruiting defensive backs around the country including LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington, but many experts see the Longhorns as the current leader.

For different people from 247 have rated Coffey as a Texas lean with several of them doing so with extremely high confidence. 

Coffey hasn't set a commitment date and things could always change once he's able to go on some official visits, but Texas has to feel really about its position with a guy who could shore up the safety position for years to come.  

Watching his film: Coffey is a natural, roaming center-field free safety with top-end range and strong football instincts. He's capible of covering large swaths of the field at the same time and is physical enough to both protect the middle and come downhill in the run game. A sure tackler, he wraps up with both arms and delivers a pop. Projects as a free safety but could play strong safety or nickel if asked. 

