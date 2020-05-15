LonghornsCountry
Texas Vaults Past Notre Dame, Michigan into Recruiting Top 10

Chris Dukes

Texas' 2021 recruiting class ranking continues to rise after another huge day of commitments. 

The Longhorns landed not one, but two verbal pledges in at the exact same time as both Casey Cain and Jonathon Brooks committed to play their college football on the Forty Acres. 

The two three-star players gave Texas a total of 11 verbal commits so far in the 2021 class. 

It also moved the Longhorns up five spots in the class rankings according to 247Sports. Texas vaulted past Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU and Iowa.

Texas boasts the top class in the Big 12 by a large margin with Baylor next at No. 22 and Oklahoma moving up to No. 24 following its own big recruiting day. 

Casey Cain, WR - New Orleans, Louisiana 

247 Composite raking: No. 143 receiver, No. 26 player in the Boot State and No. 989 overall prospect in the 2021 class

Watching his film: Cain is a guy who gets in and out of his cuts really well (especially for his size and length) and uses his big frame to shield the ball from defenders. Some may see a red flag in his 4.71 40-yard dash back in 2019, but there doesn't seem to be a lack of functional speed on the field from him, as he is more than capable of taking a routine short route to the house. He has a nagging habit of sometimes leaving his feet when he doesn't need to that will need to be ironed out to maximize his run-after-catch ability and better protect him against hard-hitting safeties at the next level. 

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Hallettsville, Texas 

247 Composite ranking: No. 48 running back, No. 86 player in the state of Texas, No. 623 overall prospect 

Watching his film: Brooks is just plain fun to watch on film. He's a slasher who can also throw in some start-and-stop moves to keep defenders honest. He gets up to top speed incredibly quickly and catches the ball like a receiver out of the backfield. Playing at a smaller school it's particularly fun to see all the ways Hallettsville uses him on the field. He'll line up as an h-back, a receiver and a running back in their offense. He even handles the punting duties for the team. This is the kind of player that might not move the needle on the national side of things, but perfectly fits what Texas is looking for in a running back scheme-wise. Stan Drayton has shown an ability to develop running backs and with how stacked the Longhorns are at the position, Brooks should have plenty of time to get adjusted before his number is called should he choose Texas. 

