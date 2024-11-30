Texas vs. Texas A&M Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are facing off for the first time since 2011 on Saturday, in what might be considered the biggest game in the history of the rivalry.
Whichever team comes out with a win not only gets braggin rights, but a trip to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs for an SEC Championship.
Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan and reporter Alexandra Cox break down the matchup in the video below:
