Texas vs. Texas A&M Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are facing off in one of the biggest games in the history of their rivalry.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 9, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are facing off for the first time since 2011 on Saturday, in what might be considered the biggest game in the history of the rivalry.

Whichever team comes out with a win not only gets braggin rights, but a trip to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs for an SEC Championship.

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan and reporter Alexandra Cox break down the matchup in the video below:

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

