Texas Wide Receiver Commit Primed for Big Senior Year

Not a lot of people knew the name Casey Cain when he committed to Texas earlier this spring, but that may be about to change.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Warren Easton High School in Louisiana was a bit of a surprise even to those in the know when he dropped his verbal pledge on May 15, but according to his coach, big-time offers like Texas were a long time coming for the three-star pass catcher.

"I was a little nervous in the beginning because I thought he was under-recruited, but some people finally watched some film," Warren Easton head coach Jerry Phillips told Fox 8 in New Orleans. "He has great hands. He wants the ball. He's kind of quiet, but when he get's on the field, he turns into that animal."

For Cain, the commitment allowed him to put recruiting aside and focus on making the most out of his senior year.

"When I committed I felt like a great deal of relief," he told Fox 8. "I finally got to focus on my next chapter and I got some inner peace."

Cain's abilities translate well to the Texas Longhorns offense.

The "x" receiver position specifically depends on players being able to win 50-50 balls and take attention from a boundary cornerback. In the Texas offense that position will never lead the way in targets, but when they are thrown the ball they are usually set up to make a chunk play with big yardage.

Malcom Epps played most of last season in that spot and caught just 32 passes, but they went for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns.

While Cain may not be a downfield burner when it comes to speed, his ability to win when the ball is in the air and get in and out of cuts when he needs to makes him a perfect fit for what both Tom Herman and Mike Yurcich want to do in the passing game.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI