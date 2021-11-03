Texas WR Joshua Moore's Status With Program Questionable After Practice Incident

After multiple reports surfaced that Texas wideout Joshua Moore had a heated exchange with the Longhorns coaching staff in Wednesday's practice, the junior's status with the program is now in serious doubt.

According to one of the reports, Moore's most volatile confrontation was with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took over the program this past January from Tom Herman.

Moore, who led the Longhorns in receiving in 2020, is coming off of a frustrating performance in the team's loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, in which he made a handful of critical mistakes that could have changed the outcome of the game, and was visibly upset on the sidelines.

The junior has 22 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Moore has had previous run in's with discipline in his career and was suspended from playing in the 2019 season after being charged with a misdemeanor for carrying a firearm.

Moore was suspended from participating in any games that year but was still a part of the team.

Already without sophomore Jordan Whittington and freshman Troy Omeire for the remainder of the regular season, Texas can ill-afford another casualty at the wideout position.

Moore is currently backed up by freshman Casey Cain on the depth chart, while junior Al'vonte Woodard and freshman Kelvontay Dixon could also get involved should the need arise.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.