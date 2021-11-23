Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Texas’s Josh Thompson Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invitation

    Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday
    Texas Longhorns cornerback Josh Thompson had an anti-climatic ending to his college career when he fractured his fibula while playing against Kansas.

    On Tuesday, Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

    The Reese’s Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the college seniors who are considered to be the best NFL Draft prospects.

    Thompson will join the ranks of elite Longhorns, including Quandre Diggs, Devin Duvernay, and Sam Ehlinger, who have competed in the Senior Bowl.

    During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Thompson made his mark on Texas’s defense, racking up two interceptions and 108 total tackles. Thompson also played a significant role with the special teams.

    Thompson, one of Texas’s key leaders and defenders, has the ideal size and physique to stand a chance at competing at the next level.

    Here’s what the NFL draft profile scouting report has for him:

    “He's a good overall athlete with solid deep speed. Thompson is best in press coverage, where he displays light feet and fluid hips to make smooth transitions and can stick with bigger receivers who aren’t very nuanced route runners. Thompson displays flashes of effectiveness when asked to side shuffle in zone, particularly cover three. He understands his assignment in the deep third and is great at reading the #2 receiver to his side and being aware of slot fades/vertical routes that he may need to defend.”

    The Longhorns will finish the season against Kansas State on Saturday without Thompson.

