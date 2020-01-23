LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Add Wyoming, Texas State to Future Football Schedules

Chris Dukes

Texas has been hard at work filling out future nonconference football dates, adding games against ULM, Wyoming and Texas State in the next six years. 

Texas will host ULM on Sept. 3, 2022 to open the season. The Longhorns' non-conference schedule that season includes a home dates with Alabama and UTSA. 

The Wyoming Cowboys come to DKR on Sept. 16, 2-23, finishing off a non-league schedule that includes a road game at Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 and a home date with Rice on Sept. 2. 

In 2026 the Longhorns welcome in Texas State for the first matchup between the two schools since 1930. The Longhorns and Bobcats' campuses are separated by 30 miles and the programs share plenty of history. Texas head coach Tom Herman's first offensive coordinator job was in San Marcos when he helped lead the 2005 team to the FCS semifinals. The Longhorns will also play Ohio State on the road that season and UTSA at home. 

All three games are one-time contests in Austin. 

The Longhorns have worked to beef up nonconference slates with aforementioned games against Alabama and Ohio State as well as home and homes with LSU, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida and Georgia scheduled in the next decade. 

 These types of games have become more and more prevalent in the era of the College Football Playoff with teams trying to build playoff resumes for the committee. 

The CFP committee has shown itself to be lenient on losses in marquee matchups in the past and extremely rewarding to teams that win them. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Cornerback

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Denton Ryan's Austin Jordan

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Any Concern Over Recent D-lineman Transfers?

Should Texas fans worry about losing a pair of senior contributors in the trenches?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Making Late Push for 2020 Receiver

Texas has offered three-star wide receiver Savion Williams just two weeks before National Signing Day

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Kyle Shanahan's Journey to Super Bowl Head Coach Began on the Forty Acres

The 49ers coach is trying to replicate a feat no Texas grad has done since Tom Landry

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

The news comes just two months after Orlando was hired at Texas Tech to be the team's linebacker's coach

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Texas Football: 2020 CB Target Chooses Miami over Longhorns

Texas is still searching for another 2020 cornerback after Isaiah Dunson commits to Miami

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' upset against Kansas bid comes up short

Jayhawks' 8-0 run down the stretch put the game out of reach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Officially Hire Former OU Staffer Jay Boulware

Boulware will join the Longhorns staff as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make SI's 'Way too Early Top 25'

Texas comes in at No. 21 on the strength of a dominant bowl win, large group of returning starters

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Make ESPN's All Bowl Team

Both Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi were honored by the news outlet for their bowl performance against Utah

Chris Dukes