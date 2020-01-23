Texas Football: Longhorns Add Wyoming, Texas State to Future Football Schedules

Texas has been hard at work filling out future nonconference football dates, adding games against ULM, Wyoming and Texas State in the next six years.

Texas will host ULM on Sept. 3, 2022 to open the season. The Longhorns' non-conference schedule that season includes a home dates with Alabama and UTSA.

The Wyoming Cowboys come to DKR on Sept. 16, 2-23, finishing off a non-league schedule that includes a road game at Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 and a home date with Rice on Sept. 2.

In 2026 the Longhorns welcome in Texas State for the first matchup between the two schools since 1930. The Longhorns and Bobcats' campuses are separated by 30 miles and the programs share plenty of history. Texas head coach Tom Herman's first offensive coordinator job was in San Marcos when he helped lead the 2005 team to the FCS semifinals. The Longhorns will also play Ohio State on the road that season and UTSA at home.

All three games are one-time contests in Austin.

The Longhorns have worked to beef up nonconference slates with aforementioned games against Alabama and Ohio State as well as home and homes with LSU, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida and Georgia scheduled in the next decade.

These types of games have become more and more prevalent in the era of the College Football Playoff with teams trying to build playoff resumes for the committee.

The CFP committee has shown itself to be lenient on losses in marquee matchups in the past and extremely rewarding to teams that win them.