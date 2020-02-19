LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Four-Star Louisiana Safety Adds Texas to His Top List of Schools (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas is making some headway with four-star safety Kaine Williams. 

The Longhorns offered Williams on Jan. 31 and were considered a longshot to land the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Marrero, Louisiana, but Texas has clearly made at least a solid impression on him already. 

Williams recently released an expanded list of top schools, moving the number from six to eight and Texas showed up on the list. 

Williams' new top list of schools includes LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. 

Currently rated the No. 3 safety in the 2021 class, the No. 5 player in the state of Lousiana and the No. 95 prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, Williams' film shows strong instincts, a physical presence and the ability to cover a ton of ground with his speed.  He draws comparisons to Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints. 

Texas fans should take all of this as a sign of encouragement, but also remember that this is an elite prospect coming from an out-of-state school deep in SEC territory. 

Many insiders have Williams as a heavy LSU lean right now with Alabama working hard to earn more of his attention, but the Longhorns now have a foot in the door. 

New defensive coordinator Chris Ash works personally with the safeties so he will have to be aggressive in recruiting Williams and heavily sell him on the system he is bringing to Texas, but with his massive upside and potential to contribute early to the team, Williams is certainly worth the attention. 

