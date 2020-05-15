Three Major Texas Targets Set to Make Commitments Friday

Friday will be a huge day for college recruiting as several major prospects are set to make their commitment announcements.

With so many big names making verbal pledges, nearly every blueblood program in the country's fanbase will be watching social media and team sites to see where players end up.

Here's a rundown of the three major Texas targets set to make their announcements tomorrow and where the Longhorns stand with each of them.

Mario Williams, WR - Plant City, Florida

247 Composite ranking: No. 4 WR, No. 8 player in Florida, No. 40 overall prospect

Announcement time: Noon

Watching his film: (From SI All American) In the current climate of spread offense and volume targets for pass catchers, Williams is a scheme versatile threat who can make a lot happen any time he touches the football. He can play effective at or near the line of scrimmage as equally as he can flash with a big play down the field. There is some return game upside with his quickness and edge, too. An explosive threat from the slot or out wide, Williams could be the next T.Y. Hilton at the collegiate level and perhaps beyond.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were in early with Williams, making his list of top five schools back in December, but have fallen off a bit as time has gone on. The highly-talented Florida prospect has been trending away from Texas over the past couple of months.

Chances he ends up at Texas: 10 percent

Our prediction: Oklahoma

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Hallettsville, Texas

247 Composite ranking: No. 48 running back, No. 86 player in the state of Texas, No. 623 overall prospect

Announcement time: Not set

Watching his film: Brooks is just plain fun to watch on film. He's a slasher who can also throw in some start-and-stop moves to keep defenders honest. He gets up to top speed incredibly quickly and catches the ball like a receiver out of the backfield. Playing at a smaller school it's particularly fun to see all the ways Hallettsville uses him on the field. He'll line up as an h-back, a receiver and a running back in their offense. He even handles the punting duties for the team. This is the kind of player that might not move the needle on the national side of things, but perfectly fits what Texas is looking for in a running back scheme-wise. Stan Drayton has shown an ability to develop running backs and with how stacked the Longhorns are at the position, Brooks should have plenty of time to get adjusted before his number is called should he choose Texas.

Where Texas stands: Texas appears to be in the lead right now according to most experts who cover recruiting full time and most expect the elusive back to end up on the Forty Acres when it's all said and done, but recruiting is never an exact science and we'll all have to wait until Friday to know for sure.

Chances he ends up at Texas: 85 percent

Our prediction: Texas

Clayton Smith, OLB - Texarkana, Texas

247 Composite Ranking: No. 8 OLB, No. 16 player in the state of Texas and No. 105 overall prospect

Watching his film: Built like a linebacker with receiver speed, Smith is looks like a perfect fit for the "jack" position at Texas. He's twitch, long and has the ability to close on opposing quarterbacks in a hurry. Even when he doesn't get home on the pass rush his long arms have a way of getting into throwing windows and batting balls at the line of scrimmage. Already talented, he has the chance to develop into a terror coming off the line as he learns to play a little lower and puts on a few more pounds of muscle.

Where Texas stands: Many thought the Longhorns were leading in this race up until a fairly recently, but the current buzz seems to indicate their rivals to the north have taken over that lead in the past couple of weeks.

Chances he ends up at Texas: 20 percent

Our prediction: Oklahoma

