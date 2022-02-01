Skip to main content

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in three tries

Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins will be the latest Texas Longhorns product to seek a Super Bowl ring when he faces the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks in Super Bowl LVI.

Hopkins is the only former Longhorn that is expected to play in the game. The Bengals do have rookie Joseph Ossai on their injured reserve.

The Bengals are playing in their third Super Bowl but are seeking their first win. It’s the 40th anniversary of their first appearance in Super Bowl XVI against San Francisco in Detroit. The Bengals’ other appearance, also against San Francisco, was in Super Bowl XXIII.




The Los Angeles Rams are also making their third Super Bowl appearance and seeking their first win. The Rams lost Super Bowl XIV to Pittsburgh and Super Bowl LIII to New England four seasons ago.

Hopkins has played his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. It took Hopkins three years to earn a role with the Bengals. An injury robbed him of the 2014 season. He was cut in 2015 after the preseason and then signed to the practice squad, where he spent the season. In 2016, he was cut twice by Cincinnati but re-signed both times.





In 2017 and 2018, Hopkins finally earned a starting job. He made 12 starts at right guard in 2017 and missed four games to injury. In 2018, he was a swing guard and center, starting nine games at center and one game at each guard position.

In 2019, he was named the full-time center and has made nearly every single start since then. He’s in the second year of a three-year, $20 million contract.



