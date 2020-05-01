Twitter Reacts to Texas' Late 2020 Recruiting Surprise

Texas got a rare April addition to the 2020 recruiting class nearly three months after national signing day.

The Longhorns secured the services of four-star cornerback Jahdae Barron. He's the No. 24 cornerback, No. 51 player in Texas and No. 348 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner from Connally High School in Pflugerville has offers from Baylor, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona, Colorado State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, Rutgers, SMU, Sam Houston State, Tennessee, Texas Southern, Texas State and Texas Tech.

Once committed to Baylor, Barron never quite felt right with the new Bears coaching staff and eventually decided to open his recruitment back up.

It was a stroke of luck for the Longhorns, who were in need of a cornerback. The previous defensive coaching staff had never offered Barron and by the time new DC Chris Ash and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai came over from Rutgers, the local high school product had already signed with the Bears.

Ash was high on Barron during his time with the Scarlet Knights and that interest carried over once he got to Texas. With obvious mutual interest between the two parties, Barron quickly found his new school.

Here's what the Longhorn Nation had to say about it on Twitter.

Reporter Nick Harris tweeted out a photo of Barron with fellow class of 2020 commit Dajon Harrison. Harrison, another local high school product from down the road at Hutto, was a late offer as well (though obviously not as late as Barron).

