Two Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Longhorns players have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report from the university. 

The program has brought 58 student athletes back onto campus over the past few days, conducting a series of tests to ensure the safety of student athletes. 

One other player tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Program officials confirmed the test with a statement Wednesday evening. 

Texas Athletics on-boarded 58 Football student-athletes this week, two had positive COVID-19 PCR test results and one tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin said on Wednesday. One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus, while the other two were tested during the on-campus screening process. Per Athletics Department protocol, their families have been notified and the two student-athletes with the COVID-19 virus are now self-isolating.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte told several outlets he expected a few positive results during the screening process as players return from their home communities. 

Texas will continue the on-boarding process over the next week, bringing in underclassmen who are going to live on campus. 

The NCAA has been circulating a plan to start the 2020 season on time in recent days and a vote is expected as soon  as Thursday on the issue. 

