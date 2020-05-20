University of Texas Students to Return for Fall Semester

The University of Texas will open its campus to students on the expected date of Aug. 26 according to a recent announcment from University of Texas President Gregory L. Fenves.

The campus will remain open until the Thanksgiving break, but students will not return after that date as all finals will take place online. The university expects COVID-19 to return in the fall and is closing campus in hopes of stopping students from spreading the virus after visiting families.

Here's what Fenves had to say in his statement.

The fall semester will begin as scheduled on August 26, and classes will run until Thanksgiving. Students will not return after Thanksgiving and, instead, will participate in reading days and final exams remotely. With COVID-19 still expected to be active this fall, we hope to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during the Thanksgiving break and then spreading the virus to classmates upon their return after Thanksgiving.

For football this truncated on-campus schedule shouldn't have much bearing. The regular season ends the week of Thanksgiving and only postseason games like the Big 12 Championship and a potential bowl matchup would remain.

It's worth noting - however - that high-ranking officials are expecting the virus to affect the college football schedule in some way, shape or form come this fall.

“You really don’t see the end of it in sight,” Bowlsby told reporters earlier this month. “The virus is going to be around and with us for a while. We are going to have to learn to coexist.”