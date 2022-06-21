UTSA Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 3

The Texas Longhorns will have their final non-conference test against UTSA in week 3. This is not a game Texas coach, Steve Sarkisian, can overlook. The Roadrunners went 12-2 and won the Conference-USA championship a season ago.

The Roadrunners fielded one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2021. They averaged 36.9 points per game which tied for 11th in the nation. Their offense was led by QB Frank Harris. The centerpiece of their offense was RB Sincere McCormick who rushed for 1,469 yards and 15 touchdowns. Harris returns in 2022 along with eight other offensive starters.

Now, let's take a look at the offensive players on UTSA's roster that the Longhorns should keep an eye on:

QB Frank Harris

Harris is the unquestioned leader of the Roadrunners. The rising senior put up huge numbers in 2021. As a junior, Harris threw for 3,177 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 566 yards and six touchdowns. Harris will be a problem for the Texas defense with his arm and with his legs.

RB Brenden Brady

Brady did not start for the Roadrunners a season ago. He played behind the C-USA Offensive Player of The Year, Sincere McCormick. With McCormick off to the NFL, Brady will be asked to carry the load in 2022.

Although UTSA runs a pro-style offense, they utilize power run concepts which allow their starting running back to be the focal point of their offense. Brady ran for 308 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. Expect his production to take a quantum leap in 2022 as the lead back for the Roadrunners.

WR Zakhari Franklin

The First Team All C-USA receiver caught 81 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. While UTSA has a trio of talented receivers, Franklin is the go-to option in the UTSA passing game. With Frank Harris back behind center, Franklin is expected to have another monster season in 2022. The Texas defensive backs will have trouble locking down Franklin in week 3.

