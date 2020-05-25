LonghornsCountry
Vegas Ranks Texas Among Favorites to Win Big 12 Title

Chris Dukes

Las Vegas recently released odds for teams winning the Big 12 Championship, placing Texas second among the favorites at 1.4/1. 

The Longhorns trail only the Oklahoma Sooners in betting odds, with Lincoln Riley's team coming in at 1/1. Oklahoma State comes in at 6/1, Iowa State at 15/1, Baylor, West Virginia and TCU at 25/1, Kansas State at 40/1, Texas Tech at 75/1 and Kansas at 125/1. 

Texas has been gaining some traction among preseason publications with Athlon Sports recently ranking the Longhorns at No. 16 in their preseason poll. Here's what the magazine had to say about Texas. 

The Longhorns will have a new look with Tom Herman’s coaching changes, including the additions of Chris Ash and Mike Yurcich as defensive and offensive coordinators respectively. Yurcich, who worked at Ohio State last season, gets to work with one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Sam Ehlinger. The senior threw for 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 picks last season.

On paper it certainly seems like this could be the year for Texas to finally break through. The Longhorns have 16 starters back including senior leader Sam Ehlinger under center. The defense will be loaded with returning talent and deeper than it's been in a long time. Herman's top 10 and top five recruiting classes are also starting to stack up, which should have Texas near the level of championship talent. 

Can Herman's team live up to what appear to be rising expectations? We'll know a heck of a lot more about this team after its trip to Death Valley the second weekend of the season. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

