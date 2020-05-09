Watch: Highly-Touted Quarterback Signee Continues Recover From Injury

Texas fans are pretty sure they know what their immediate future looks like at quarterback with Sam Ehlinger.

The senior is heading into his fourth season as the Longhorns starter under center and has already carved out a legacy for himself as the NCAA's active career passing leader in most categories. He'll finish in the top five in school history an just about every important passing statistic and has an opportunity to add more accolades in 2020.

The unknown quantity for the Longhorns quarterback room is what will happen behind Ehlinger on the depth chart in 2020 and how that will affect the team going forward in a future without Ehlinger in 2021 and beyond.

Texas head coach Tom Herman expressed his excitement for a group that will include last year's backup Casey Thompson and a pair of high-ceiling freshmen in Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson.

“With Sam and Casey and then you sign the two best quarterbacks in the state of Texas in the same year and those guys will be here, that's certainly a strength on that side of the ball,” Herman said.

Jackson was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class according to 247Sports and looked ready to burst on the scene going into his freshman year before suffering a partial tear of his ACL in the Texas high school football playoffs last December.

Jackson's prognosis brightened in the days following the injury as doctors discovered it wasn't as severe as originally thought.

“It wasn’t as bad as we thought it was," Jackson's high school coach at Duncanville Reginald Samples said to the Dallas Morning News. “So he has a great opportunity to get his surgery and actually be ready to play in the fall.”

Jackson has clearly been putting in the work since December and that work is starting to pay off. In a recent video posted to Twitter, you can see his mobility is returning and he's on the path to full recovery.

If Jackson is able to show up to camp fully ready to go he not only gives the Longhorns another option at quarterback, his athleticism may lend itself to finding playing time on the field at another position. It's very easy to see Mike Yurcich finding a way to get use his blazing speed and playmaking ability to throw off defenses sooner rather than later.

