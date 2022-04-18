WATCH: Ja'Tavion Sanders & D'shawn Jamison Make Impressive Plays in Scrimmage

The annual Orange-White Game is almost upon us, and Texas Football has been rolling. After a lackluster 5-7 season, the Longhorns picked up some reinforcements from the transfer portal and incoming recruiting class.

While most eyes will be upon transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, one player who has continued to stand out has been sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Sanders performed quite impressively during practice. Check out these recent plays from the team scrimmage:

This isn’t Sanders’ first time showing off his athletic abilities. At six-foot-four, 256 pounds, Sanders made an incredible catch back in his high school days. Check out this highlight:

After sitting behind Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley his freshman year, Sanders will be competing against Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley, Gunnar Helm, and Juan Davis for playing time at tight end.

While there’s a lot of football left to be played, Sanders is positioned well to have a major impact this upcoming season as a favorite to start.

During practice, fifth-year defensive back D'shawn Jamison also made quite the play, intercepting Quinn Ewers. Take a look:

Having these weapons on both sides of the ball will be crucial for Texas to flip the script for the 2022 season. So far, it looks good for Sarkisian’s team.

