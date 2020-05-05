LonghornsCountry
Watch: Longhorn Legend Roger Clemens Has Plenty of Fire Left

Chris Dukes

Baseball players across the country are making due with the resources they have available during quarantine. 

While some are lucky enough to have pitching machines and private batting cages at their disposal, former Longhorns Kody and Kacy Clemens have something even better. 

The two Clemens brothers have been utilizing their famous dad, Longhorn legend and seven=time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens to stay sharp. 

A recent video on Twitter showed the family working out and taking batting practice while the elder Clemens threw pitches their way. 

Roger Clemens clearly still has some fire left, as expressed by his two sons. 

“I want to find a 58-year-old around anywhere in the country that can come out here and throw 200 pitches at 60 feet like he does,” Kacy said in the video. 

"In 100 degrees," Kody added. 

"In a hoodie," Kacy finished. 

The two brothers are both currently in minor league systems.

Kacy - currently in his fourth season as a pro - is playing with the Toronto Blue Jays while Kody - now in his third year - is with the Houston Astros. 

The Clemens family clearly has a deep affection for the University of Texas as expressed during the recent virtual Texas Tailgate event. 

Texas fans are hoping to be able to see all the Longhorn alums back on the professional diamond in the near future as Major League Baseball tries to hammer down a plan to return to action over the summer. 

